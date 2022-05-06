Meghan Markle ‘devastated’ seeing ‘rug pulled out’ from under after Netflix blow back

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly became “incredibly devastated” to learn that “the rug was pulled from” underneath her after news of her Netflix passion project cancellation hit mainstream media.



This claim has been made by Royally Us, hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross.

They addressed Meghan Markle’s “devastation” upon seeing the “rug pulled out” from under her in the Netflix passion project.

She was quoted saying, “This seemed like a real passion project for Meghan so, you know, that she's just devastated.”

“I can imagine it was really heartbreaking for the rug to be pulled out from under this project.”

“It was [about] a young girl of colour who was learning more about strong female role models. It was all about empowering young girls, especially women of colour and young girls of colour.”

“It was a show that we really needed in that space but unfortunately, you know, it's amazing that Meghan's show, as part of this larger Netflix package, was the one that got the cut.”