Meghan Markle ‘devastated’ seeing ‘rug pulled out’ from under after Netflix blow back

Meghan Markle reportedly became “incredibly devastated” to learn that “the rug was pulled from” underneath her after news of her Netflix passion project cancellation hit mainstream media.
This claim has been made by Royally Us, hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross.
They addressed Meghan Markle’s “devastation” upon seeing the “rug pulled out” from under her in the Netflix passion project.
She was quoted saying, “This seemed like a real passion project for Meghan so, you know, that she's just devastated.”
“I can imagine it was really heartbreaking for the rug to be pulled out from under this project.”
“It was [about] a young girl of colour who was learning more about strong female role models. It was all about empowering young girls, especially women of colour and young girls of colour.”
“It was a show that we really needed in that space but unfortunately, you know, it's amazing that Meghan's show, as part of this larger Netflix package, was the one that got the cut.”
Beyoncé 90’s sitcom-inspired theme song 'Talks With Mama Tina' has bee nominated
Isaiah Lee invaded stage during Dave Chappelle's show on Tuesday
Prince Charles, William could divide monarchy with conflicting views
Queen marks Archie's birthday with an olive branch tweet
David Beckham took fans inside swoon-worthy celebrations on his 47th birthday
Johnny Depp screamed and shouted multiple times at Amber Heard