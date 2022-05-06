Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott burn in love flame before the sunset: Photos

Kylie Jenner is showering beau Travis Scott with love in her latest social media update.
Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the mother-of-two shared breathtaking photos with the rapper as the duo embraced each other before the sunset.
Kylie, who had donned a white knee-length outfit, displayed her curves as she wrapped her arms around a shirtless Travis.
In another photo, Kylie posed for solo snaps.
"Love like a sunset," the 24-year-old captioned the photos as she walked alongside the beach.
"Dream Girlll," praised one fan while another dubbed her photos 'wonderful.'
Take a look:
