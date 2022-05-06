Victoria Beckham reveals her 'life-changing' makeup routine for ‘awake-looking’ eyes

Victoria Beckham spilt the beans on her makeup routine that helps her eyes look ‘awake’ as the singer-turned fashion designer advertised her company’s product.

Taking to Instagram, the Spice Girl singer posted a video on VB Beauty’s page while sharing her ‘life-changing’ tutorial with 607,000 followers on the platform.

Showering praises over her brand’s Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil, the 48-year-old slid into her brand’s off-the-shoulder gorgeous dusky pink outfit.

“Once you try this Brightening Waterline Pencil, you, like me, will never leave home without it. I’ve stocked every single bag I own,” she wrote.

“Even when wearing no makeup, a few quick strokes adds a refinement to my look. And I love how it adds brightness to even a sultry smoky eye,” she added.

Beckham shared that the pencil helps in reducing redness around the eye and makes them look more energised.

The mother-of-four flaunted her fierce shaped eyebrows, a sultry smoky eye and beautifully long and dark lashes.



