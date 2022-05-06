Victoria Beckham reveals her 'life-changing' makeup routine for ‘awake-looking’ eyes

Victoria Beckham spilt the beans on her makeup routine that helps her eyes look ‘awake’ as the singer-turned fashion designer advertised her company’s product.
Taking to Instagram, the Spice Girl singer posted a video on VB Beauty’s page while sharing her ‘life-changing’ tutorial with 607,000 followers on the platform.
Showering praises over her brand’s Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil, the 48-year-old slid into her brand’s off-the-shoulder gorgeous dusky pink outfit.
“Once you try this Brightening Waterline Pencil, you, like me, will never leave home without it. I’ve stocked every single bag I own,” she wrote.
“Even when wearing no makeup, a few quick strokes adds a refinement to my look. And I love how it adds brightness to even a sultry smoky eye,” she added.
Beckham shared that the pencil helps in reducing redness around the eye and makes them look more energised.
The mother-of-four flaunted her fierce shaped eyebrows, a sultry smoky eye and beautifully long and dark lashes.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen filming the 'D.M.B.' music video in New York City in 2021
'May the Almighty bless the couple,' wrote AR Rahman in the caption of the picture
Got7’s Jackson recalls his parents thought of him being 'kidnapped if pursued music'
Vicky Kaushal’s fan could not control her emotions after meeting her favourite actor
Sophie Turner shared that social media played a large role in creating negative thoughts
Khloe Kardashian shared that she got back together with Tristan Thompson in the latest episode of The Kardashians