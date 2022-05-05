Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plane stuck by lightening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cheated death after their plane was struck by lightening mid flight.

The harrowing incident took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were flying to Amsterdam for a party when their £40million luxury was struck with lightening on the nose of the jet.

The point where the lightening stuck was said to be extremely close to its navigational equipment.

While it was a close call, having arrived at Schiphol unscathed, the plane, which the couple hired for £20,000, underwent repairs for nine days with it reportedly being fitted with a new nose cone after the incident.