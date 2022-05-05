Prince William finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘nerve to waltz back nauseating’

Experts believe Prince William’s nerve to just waltz back in after all the damage was” utterly “nauseating.”
This claim has been made by an insider close to Closer magazine.
They were quoted saying, “William finds it nauseating that Harry and Meghan seem to think they can waltz back after all the damage they’ve caused.”
“As far as William is concerned, he has no desire to play happy families with Harry and Meghan when it suits them. He has seen first-hand the chaos they have caused.”
“Both he and Kate have a strong sense of what is right, and as far as they’re concerned, it takes more than a fleeting visit to undo all of the pain and heartache they have caused, which they are yet to publicly apologise for.”
