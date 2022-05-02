Anushka Sharma says she wants to work in films which represent women in cinema correctly

Anushka Sharma talked about the kind of projects she's interested in doing like the ones which represent women in cinema correctly.

The actor who recently celebrated her 34th birthday also talked about maintaining work-life balance in an interview with The Indian Express.

She told the outlet, “I will always want to be a part of the best scripts that come my way. I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child.”

“I have always been a seeker of balance in life and my priority now lies there. I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure,” Anushka added.

The Zero actor further shared, “I am always looking for these special scripts that fill me up with joy. I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represent women in cinema correctly and are also disruptive and content forward.”

“As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That’s how I’m approaching my career right now,” she concluded.

Anushka, who tied the knot with cricket star Virat Kohli in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021, is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress.