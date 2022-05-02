Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker serve couple goals amid casual outing in New York: pics

FileFootage

The reality star Kourtney Kardashian was spotted having a gleeful time with her fiancé Travis Barker in New York on Sunday.



The 43-year-old reality star, who will be soon turning heads at Met Gala 2022, stepped out in the city with Blink-182 drummer as they headed to Sant Ambroeus hand-in-hand for a romantic meal.

The pair oozed the charm in an overall dark outfit look as the rocker sported a black t-shirt featuring graphic text, reading, “(expletive) this place.”

Barker paired his top with same-coloured skinny jeans and matching boots before completing his looks with layers of silver necklaces around his neck and a classy set of sunglasses.

The Poosh founder, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a flowy white asymmetric top which she wore underneath a black jacket.

The Kardashians star was also spotted wearing a chic set of sunglasses to coordinate with her fiancé while her platform leather shoes complimented her looks.

The sighting came just before the pair’s much-anticipated appearance at the forthcoming extravaganza event on Monday.