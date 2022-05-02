Queen Elizabeth sends love to Princess Charlotte on 7th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II showered love on her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte on 7th birthday on Monday.
The Buckingham Palace shared sweet photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter on its official Twitter and Instagram handles with message from the Queen.
The monarch’s message reads: “Happy 7th Birthday Princess Charlotte!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.
Earlier, William and Kate published three photographs of their daughter Charlotte on Sunday to mark her seventh birthday.
The photographs of Charlotte, who turns seven on Monday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, eastern England, and show Charlotte sitting in a meadow with bluebells, holding the family's black cocker spaniel.
Charlotte is a great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and fourth in line to the throne, behind her grandfather Charles, father William and elder brother George.
Harry Styles was spotted blowing off steam with a hiking trip in Los Angeles on Saturday
Shawn Mendes plans to transform every aspect of his upcoming ‘Wonder’ tour ‘as sustainable as possible’
Hema Malini says Dharmendra is 'okay' now after being hospitalized last week
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham tied the knot on 4th July 1999.
Princess Charlotte is a great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson can be seen walking hand-in-hand in the video