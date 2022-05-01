Anushka Sharma enjoys eating cake on her birthday, thanks fans for lovely wishes

Anushka Sharma celebrates her 34th birthday today, May 1 and she is happy to receive all the love on her special day.

The PK starlet turned to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful glimpses from the celebrations.

While sharing the pictures, the Sultan actress penned a note for herself on her big day. "I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ….. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it," the actress wrote.

While enjoying the biggest slice of her birthday cake, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil diva expressed gratitude towards fans for their love.

"Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful. PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be," she concluded the post.

Anushka, who tied the knot with cricket star Virat Kohli in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021, is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress.

The film will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.