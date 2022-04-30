Malaika Arora leaves jaws dropped in latest photos: See

The Indian actress Malaika Arora left fans in awe with her gorgeous pictures as she walked the ramp for fashion designer Asra Syed at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.
The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, who never fails to stun her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping fashion statements, aced the sequin embellished bodycon midi dress with its offbeat blouse design.
The actress looked every bit regal in a stunning orange lehenga that channelled her inner diva!
The dress was an amalgamation of traditional Indian and European design with halter-neck detail and leg-o-mutton sleeves. Her bustier embroidered blouse also featured beaded details in the hemline that added to the bridal vibe of the look.
However, the actor-model ditched all accessories, tried her hair back into a sleek ponytail, and wore dewy makeup that was subtle and serene. Nude lips, lots of highlighter, well-groomed brows, falsies, and perfect contouring made sure the diva’s face looked flawless!
Meanwhile, Malaika took to her Instagram to share her gorgeous pictures and left everyone mesmerised with her glam look.
