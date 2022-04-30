Prince Harry had Prince William ‘seething’ after ‘blindsided’ claims against Queen

Prince Harry’s defensiveness towards his continued use of the word ‘royal’ left Prince William ‘seething’.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Robert Jobson.

He made the admissions to The Sun and explained that a source had shared how Prince William ‘reached his limit’ to Prince Harry’s antics when he released a statement defending the use of the word ‘royal’.

“That was it for William,” according to Mr Jobson. “He felt they'd blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way.”

A separate senior figure within the Palace also chimed in and admitted, “William was furious.”

“He thought it was not only bad manners, but frankly bloody rude to make those claims on his behalf, with no authority, and made worse because it was total nonsense.”

Royal commentator and expert, Robert Jobson issued this revelation.

