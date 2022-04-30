Prince Harry’s US staff erupts into ‘mutiny’: ‘Not walking the walk!’

Prince Harry hit with major ‘staff mutiny’ crisis as coaches blast ‘sneaky cuts’.

This news has been made public by a coach who recently spoke to the Daily Beast.

They claimed, “This is the way capitalism I suppose works. But for a company [whose] mission is to help empower people throughout the world… They’re not walking the walk.”

Reportedly, none of the coaches even know what Prince Harry’s role is in the agency.

One of the staff members spoke out at the time and reportedly said, “They hired and hired and hired…over the past couple of years. They have so many VPs. Now, I don't even know what these VPs do.”

Some even hit back against his relevancy and enquired whether he is just a marketing ploy with “smoke and mirrors.”

The $5bn company has also been accused of ‘modifying’ payment plans, changes which many coaches even dubbed a “sneaky pay cut” to make room for VP budgets.