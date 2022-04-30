Olivia Wilde was ‘determined to power through' on ‘inappropriate’ serving of legal documents

Olivia Wilde was ‘determined to power through’ on 'inappropriate' serving of custody papers from her ex fiancé Jason Sudeikis while she was presenting her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon.

In insider revealed to Page Six that the A Vigilante actor ‘did not want to give a reaction’ after she went through the contents of the papers in front of approximately 4,000 people at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The source spilled to the outlet, “Olivia was confused when she was handed the envelope, and she was even more confused when she opened it.”

“It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to set in, but as mortifying as it was, she did not want to give a reaction," the source added, saying that the mother of two was “determined to power through.”

The insider explained, “She was there to introduce a project that is near and dear to her heart, and for someone to try to take that moment from her — whether it be Jason, a process server or anyone else — was beyond inappropriate.”

For the unversed, the 38-year-old was o-stage presenting her upcoming drama when she was served a “Personal and Confidential” envelope.

Wilde thought the papers were an unsolicited script and were handed mid-presentation, on stage as she heard saying by the audience, “This is for me?”

However, after skimming through she simply added, “Okay, got it. Thank you,” and picked up right where she had left off.

A source later revealed the nature of the documents, “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis.”

Wilde and Sudeikis started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. However, they parted ways in 2020. The couple share two kids, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 5.