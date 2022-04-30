Neetu Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor is 'still connected to me' on his 2nd Death Anniversary

Neetu Kapoor remembered her husband Rishi Kapoor on his 2nd death anniversary, saying she still feels connected to him.

In an interview with News18, the actor said she wants to celebrate her husband of 45-years and his life revealing that not even a single day goes by that the entire family does not remember him.

The 63-year-old told the publication, “I don’t want to be sad today. I want to celebrate him and his life just like how he would have wanted me to be. My kids and I celebrate his life by remembering all our fond memories.”

“The entire family plans to get together and reminiscence our days with him. Rishi will be in our hearts forever,” she added.

Neetu continued: “Rishi had a larger than life persona and he is not the kind of person who can be forgotten. Every day I meet someone who has some story or an incident about him. I feel somehow, somewhere, he is still connected to me.”

The actor recalled the initial days after the veteran actor passed away due to cancer, “The initial six to seven months were really bad for all of us. We all cried a lot. But life has to go on. I can’t be crying and sitting at home. We have all moved on but we still remember him every day.”

Talking about her son Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu said he still misses his father, adding, “His mobile screensaver still has Rishi’s photo. There are days when I see tears in his eyes but he stays strong.”

The actor also dropped a heartfelt post on her Instagram as she shared an emotional clip from show Dance Deewane Juniors.

She captioned it, “Today is two years since Rishi Ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied”

“Movie n television helped me achieve that Rishi Ji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone’s heart forever,” she added.







