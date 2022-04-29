Prince Harry’s ‘overplaying’ claims about relationship with Queen

File Footage

Prince Harry has accused of over playing his relationship with the Queen in an effort to better his standing in UK, with one royal expert also claiming that his recent comments have been ‘incendiary’, reported The Daily Mail.

In a recent interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb, Prince Harry had claimed that “it was great” to see the Queen earlier this month in a secret meeting while on his way to the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex had also said: “She's always got a great sense of humour with me and I'm just making sure that she's protected and got the right people around her. Both Meghan and I had tea with her, so it was really nice to catch up with her.”

Royal expert Roya Nikkah weighed in on Harry’s comments during a chat with The Royal Beat’s Kate Thornton.

Nikkah said: “That comment was quite triggering for the rest of his family, who are around the Queen all the time and I'm sure who the Queen does confide in quite a lot.

“There is no doubting that those two [the Queen and Prince Harry] have an incredibly special, close relationship. But I think to say to an American network, knowing these comments are going to go around the world, and come right back at your family, that the Queen tells Harry things that she feels she cannot tell any other member of her family who see her much more regularly - it just felt quite incendiary.”

Just last week, royal expert Tom Bower also commented on the same, and in a chat with Mail Online claimed that Harry could be playing up his relationship with the Queen to help market himself better.

“To enhance his credibility in America and for Netflix he needs to [play up] a special relationship with the Queen,” Bower had said.



