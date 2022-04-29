Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate 11th wedding anniversary

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today, Friday April 29.



Interesting, it was also Friday on April 29, 2011 when Prince William and Kate got married at Westminster Abbey.

Ahead of the service, Miss Middleton travelled by car with her father from the Goring Hotel, down The Mall to Parliament Square.

The Dean of Westminster conducted the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury married the couple and the Bishop of London gave the address.

The Queen hosted a reception for the couple and their guests at Buckingham Palace, and the Prince of Wales hosted a further private dinner in the evening.

The engagement of Prince William to Middleton was announced on 16th November 2010.