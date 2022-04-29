Meghan Markle friend called out for comparing Andrew daughters to 'Bridgertons'

Meghan Markle supporter Omid Scobie received flak for branding Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the cast of Netflix Bridgerton.

Mr Scobie shared an old of Prince Andrew and his family from Beatrice's 18th birthday, with the caption “'Going to tell my kids this was Bridgerton”.

The birthday party had the Victorian 1880s theme.

However, the post was instantly taken down by Mr Scobie and many experts suspect the reason is his latest work collaboration. The author of Finding Freedom has signed a new content partnership with Yahoo! News.

Body language expert Jesús wrote: “I understand Omid. He tried to play the 'cool chad' card making royal memes. “The problem is IF his bosses allow that. That's why he deleted the tweet.

“But for a Rogue Royalist like yours truly who serves no master... memes know no boundaries.

“Guess I... Found Freedom?”

Other YouTube users joined the bandwagon to mock Mr Scobie.

“I didn’t think it was funny at all," wrote one.

“As somebody who calls himself a Royal reporter one would think he would have some history background (sic) Bridgerton is set in 1814 regency era, different dresses, the ones Sarah and the daughters are wearing is from 1880’s fashion….” added another.