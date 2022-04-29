Queen has no plans to strip Andrew of Duke title: 'Matter is settled'

Queen believes Prince Andrew sexual assault scandal is resolved after out of court settlement.
The 96-year-old monarch will not succumb to pressure to give “a number of paths” in parliament to strip the Duke of York of his title.
Royal sources have said the Queen “certainly will not” force her son to give up his Duke title.
Palace insiders add that the monarch “believes the matter to be settled” after Andrew made a £12million to sexual assault accuser Ms Virginia Giuffre.
A title strip would have to be decided jointly by the parliament and Queen.
Earlier, Queen contributed £2million from personal treasure to fund the disgraced son's payout.
