Pete Davidson bursts into laughter at Blac Chyna's lawyer's closing arguments in court

Pete Davidson, who arrived at the court to support Kim Kardashian amid an ongoing legal battle between Blac Chyna, was seen bursting into laughter during closing arguments.

As Rob Kardashian’s ex is suing the famed family alleging that they conspired to axe her E! show Rob & Chyna, the Saturday Night Live star arrived at the court to support Kim.

Dressed up in a baggy black sweatshirt, white trousers and pair of trainers, Pete entered the courtroom through a back entrance, reported The Sun.

Amidst the closing argument, Blac’s lawyer talked about her client allegedly smashing a gingerbread house.

"Why break a gingerbread house? It's like the happiest thing," to which the comedian burst into laughter before putting his head down, reported TMZ.

While the King of Staten Island took a seat in the back of the court, his girlfriend and family were seated in the front.

The lovebirds were also spotted exiting the courthouse through a private exit to go unnoticed.