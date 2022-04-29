Prince Harry accused of being a ‘King for the snowflake generation’ for mental health jibe

File Footage

Prince Harry has come under fire for being the ‘King for the snowflake generation’ following his bombshell allegations.



This claim has been made by Mark Dolan, in his interview alongside GB News presenter Dan Wootton.

The conversation began once Mr Wootton asked, “Has there ever been a better illustration of a member of the royal family being so woefully out of touch with the lives of ordinary Brits?”



“Can we just remind him are in the midst of a massive cost of living crisis, I mean does he have any idea?”

Mr Dolan offered a hilarious jibe, right from the start and admitted he got “post-traumatic stress disorder” from Prince Harry’s comments.

He was quoted saying, “It seems like Prince Harry, Dan, is competing with Prince Andrew to be the world’s most unpopular prince. I’ve got post-traumatic stress disorder listening to that nonsense.”

“This guy needs to get over himself, as you rightly say another attack on Britain from the luxury of his mansion.”

“It’s an insult, by the way, I think therapy if you’ve been through a trauma…anyone watching this programme should reach out because help is always there.”

“But this obsession with therapy is now an industry that Prince Harry is part of, as you say he was there representing Better Up, a coaching and mental health company who are paying him a fortune.”

He even went as far as to accuse Prince Harry of being the “King of the snowflake generation” and added, “I don’t think these comments about the royal family are acceptable given the fact that he has left.”

“He is in America, why does he continue to lob poisoned arrows in our direction and how dare he criticise the monarchy and the royal family whilst hanging onto those titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He’s not the Duke of Sussex, he is the Duke of hypocrisy.”