Kylie Jenner shares quote about ‘dying love’ amid postpartum struggles

Kylie Jenner’s fans are nothing but worried for the beauty mogul as the 24-year-old recently shared a cryptic quote about dying amid her mental health struggle after giving birth to her second child.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jenner dropped a capture of a painting hanging on a wall that featured Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara's drawing of a little girl.

What sparked concern among fans was the handwritten saying under the drawing which read, “Trying to live my life without you. I die a little each day holding on to a dying love.”

"That's how it is. I love you. I need you,” the quote added.

According to The Sun, the post came within a month of Jenner revealing that she’s been having a hard time with her mental health.

Soon after the post was up on the platform, fans rushed to Reddit to share their worries about Jenner’s condition.

“That’s really depressing but also kind of perfectly puts into words what I imagine her pov is in her relationship with Travis [Scott],” a user shared.

Another posted, "I feel for her," while a third claimed that Jenner seemingly wants someone to "reach out to her".