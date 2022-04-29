Prince Harry has no intention of attending Prince Charles coronation

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has no intention of attending the coronation of his father Prince Charles, who is the heir to British throne.



This claim was made in a report by the Private Eye Magazine.

Royal expert Richard Eden shared the cutting of Private Eye Magazine report on his Twitter handle with caption, “#PrinceHarry would refuse to attend his father's Coronation if Camilla is anointed Queen, claims.”

The report claims, “Harry has no intention of attending his father’s coronation if Camilla is to be anointed and crowned just a few feet from where his mother’s coffin lay in Westminster Abbey. Brenda may have given her blessing to Camilla becoming queen consort, but Harry refuses to bend.”

In her Accession Day message, Queen Elizabeth had said, “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”