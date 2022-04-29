Prince Harry labelled ‘obsessive’ over William: ‘Very, very angry man’

File Footage

Prince Harry was reportedly ‘obsessed’ with brother Prince William ‘hogging’ things he thought he also deserved, with a royal expert also claiming that he was a very angry man.

Tina Brown of Vanity Fair, who also penned The Palace Papers, has said that Prince Harry’s constant frustration with William caused his ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas to suggest professional therapy to him.

Quoting a source close to the royal brother, Brown wrote: “They would agree on territories that they would operate in and then William would feel that his brother was breaching the agreement.”

In fact, some of Harry and William’s most intense rivalries was over William presumably ‘hogging the best briefs’.

“From Harry's point of view, William was simply 'hogging the best briefs', a friend of both of them told me. The younger prince seemed not to have gotten the memo that the future king would always get the juiciest patronages,” Brown shared.

Brown also claimed in her book that when Prince Harry wasn’t obsessing over William, “he was moaning about his father, Prince Charles” to Cressida.

She also quoted a friend of both Harry and William saying: “Harry was a very, very angry man. I think those were absolutely Olympic rows.”



