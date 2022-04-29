Royal Family ‘saw Megxit coming’, were ‘supportive’ of Prince Harry, Meghan

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2020 split from the British Royal Family was backed by the family, including the Queen, who reportedly saw that they were ‘unhappy.

Royal editor Tina Brown commented on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from royal life recently, and claimed that Queen Elizabeth could “see how unhappy Harry and Meghan were” in the arrangement and was “genuinely conflicted”.

According to Fox News, a source told Brown: “The family saw the split coming only months later, in the summer of 2019. They could all see how unhappy Harry and Meghan were. Everybody was supportive of them leaving.”

The insider continued: “But they wanted it done in an orderly way. And they also wanted it done in a way that set the right precedent. William’s got three kids. The precedent they set for this generation would affect his children. He’s very mindful of that. So, they wanted it done properly.”

Brown also shared that it was Prince Harry who finalised the Sussex’s decision to leave the royal family in the UK and move to the US.



