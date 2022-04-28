Gigi Hadid thanks fans for birthday wishes, posts stunning snaps from celebrations

Gigi Hadid marked her 27th birthday on April 23 in a star-studded bash in New York City.

Top models and stars joined the runway queen to celebrate her birthday. Pictures from the celebrations also went viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of new pictures from the glam bash and thanked her fans and followers for the lovely wishes on her big day.

“So grateful to everyone who was able to come celebrate this new lap around the sun with me :) together again! & for all the love I felt from all over the world— Thank You,” penned Gigi alongside the pictures from the celebrations.

“big thanks @kevintachman for capturing so many special moments && @carlosbakery @buddyvalastro @jessacakes16 for the perfect bday cake always,” she concluded her post.

The birthday party guests list included Gigi’s Bella Hadid, Blake Lively and Emily Ratajkowski and more.