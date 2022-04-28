Chris Rock returns to social media as Will Smith seeks spiritual guidance post Oscars slap

Chris Rock recently broke his social media silence for the first time the 94th Academy Awards as Will Smith flew off to India to reportedly seek spiritual help.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Rock announced his latest tour Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour while promoting his upcoming shows in Paris in the middle of May.

"Three nights in Paris. More dates to come," he simply wrote.

Reacting to the announcement, one fan wrote, "You haven't posted in a while man glad you're ok and doing well.”

"You are a class act. Blessings to you” added another fan.

This came after he subtly addressed the infamous slap during his stand-up performance at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Centre, Rock joked, “I'm alright. I'm alright. Healed from the nicks and bruises...for the most part.”

Earlier in April, during a show at California, Rock said, “I'm okay. I have a whole show, and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back."