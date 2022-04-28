Jack Whitehall advices comedians to carefully choose ‘who they pick on’ after Will Smith Oscar slap

File Footage

Jack Whitehall said hosts will now check their jokes going forward every time after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022.

In an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the comedian also recalled an incident when a guy put him into headlock on stage over a joke he cracked.

Talking about the historic moment when the King Richard actor barged on stage to smack Rock after he made a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith, Whitehall said, “I always thought I pushed it quite far on the BRITs but maybe I didn't push it far enough.”

“I never got Olly Murs to snap and come up on the stage and slap me, I feel like it was a missed opportunity,” he added. “I think that hosts going forward are definitely going to be checking themselves every time they write a joke for their monologues.”

Narrating his own ‘scary’ experience when a guy from the audience during one of his shows got on stage and his security did not do anything because they thought it was part of the act.

The 33-year-old presenter said, “The only time anyone ever got up stage with me was quite scary. I was doing a Christmas show in in Bournemouth, there was a large party heckling me so I picked on one guy and he got up on stage and put me into a headlock.”

“The problem with that and you sort of saw that happen, but most people think that it's part of the show and they don't do anything,” he continued.

“I felt quite vulnerable but everyone was laughing in the room because they thought it was a bit, even the bouncers because they thought it was a set up, so they wouldn't have come to my aid.”

“And that is the problem with comedians, is when stuff goes wrong on stage you always assume its part of a bit because no one takes comedians seriously. I guess that's why when the slap happen you had a great deal of people thinking it was a set up.”

Giving an advice to fellow comedians and hosts, Whitehall said that they should ‘carefully’ choose who they pick on to avoid any embarrassing situation.



