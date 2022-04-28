Kourtney Kardashian’s kids ‘upset’ over Travis Barker proposal's snub: Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids ‘upset’ over Travis Barker proposal snub: Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick recently revealed that their kids with ‘upset’ that they were not involved in Travis Barker’s proposal.

During the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, the famed family is seen planning the Blink-182 going down on one knee to pop the question to Kourtney at Santa Barbara hotel.

However, the preview revealed that the reality star’s ex Disick and their kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 were kept in the dark about the big moment.

The teaser for the Thursday’s episode showed Kris Jenner saying. “as soon as the sun goes down, it's showtime” while Kourtney admitted, “It's perfect, he's super romantic.”

Kendall Jenner is also seen asking her newly-engaged sister, “Do you have sympathy for Scott because it doesn't feel like you do.”

Moreover, Khloe Kardashian was shown visiting Scott at his house to check up on kids as the former revealed, “They were upset. They didn't understand why they weren't there.”

“Hopefully they're invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?” he asked to which Khloe responded that she doesn’t know.