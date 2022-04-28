Prince Harry is being 'Diana's son' in harmful 'campaign' against Prince Charles

Prince Harry is following the footsteps of Princess Diana to destroy Charles monarchy, claims a royal author.

Tina Brown alleges that the Duke of Sussex is stirring the "War of the Wales".

Talking to Marie Claire, Mrs Brown also described how Megxit left the royal family 'baffled.'

She said: "Meghan got angry so fast, and that's what's rocked the family. They're still reeling and just baffled why it seemed to go wrong so quickly.

"It's still a source of great pain to them; they were also completely knocked for six when they decided to do the Oprah interview, and now Harry's doing a book.

"Harry has become a disruptive force in the family. For them, it's like Diana's son is continuing the campaign to disrupt Charles' future reign, and the 'War of the Wales' continues. It's a very destabilizing factor."

Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020.

Brownd added: "A very close adviser told me 'we always knew he would go at some point, he was very unhappy'. Even the Queen knew.

"I really think Harry wanted out, himself. Meghan gave Harry the tools to leave. She understood the world of agents and deals.

"I mean this wasn't Harry's world, but suddenly he had in Meghan a very worldly strategist who he decided to trust above all the other advisors."