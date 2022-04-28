A$AP Rocky accused of flirting with British mother as Rihanna due date nears

A$AP Rocky is seemingly reaching out to other women behind girlfriend Rihanna's back.

Jilly O'Donnell from Devon claims that the rapper sent her Instagram DMs in December.

Jilly adds that A$AP sent three messages within a ten-hour period.

She told The Sun: "In all honesty I had absolutely no idea who he was, I saw there was a blue tick on his name on Instagram so I asked my daughters. They told me it's Rihanna ’s boyfriend and thought it was hilarious.

"He has millions of followers on Instagram so God knows why he chose to message me."

A$AP even offered the mother-of-three to fly to Ukraine to meet him.

She responded: "I can’t get to Ukraine haha, I can’t even afford Xmas after lockdown last year, plus the Prime Minister is a fat useless b*****d so no one is allowed anywhere."

Jilly said she told Rocky to fly over to the UK to meet her instead, and claimed he replied telling her he had "just arrived" Ukraine and was "freezing my f*****g balls off", while telling her how beautiful the gym was where he was staying.

Jilly then replied: "Wish we could have worked out".

Meanwhile, the rapper is expecting his first child with Rihanna. A$AP recently got into trouble, and was held at the LAX in connection with a shooting in November.