Sarah Michelle Gellar ‘is thrilled’ being Billie Eilish's celebrity crush: See pic

Sarah Michelle Gellar is recently over the moon after Billie Eilish revealed about her celebrity crush on her social media.
It all began on Wednesday, when the Grammy-winning singer opened up ‘Ask me a question’ option to her followers on Instagram.
One of her fans asked the singer-songwriter about her “celebrity crush” to which she replied with an image of Gellar from her days playing the iconic role of Buffy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Few hour later, the Emmy-winning actress was delighted to know her favourite singer’s crush.
She immediately reposted the Happier than Ever crooner’s response on her IG page while she penned, “I am dead. That’s all. I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish Ok… now that’s really all,” the caption read.
Meanwhile, the Scream star’s post had garnered a lot of admiration from her fans and friends.
One fan wrote, “Billie only chooses the best. We love Buffy.”
Another fan commented, “I think you are everyone’s childhood crush, lol. Mine included.”
