Prince Andrew asked to save face for 'mummy', drop Duke title

Prince Andrew has lost his Freeman on York title.



Councillors in York voted unanimously to remove his status as Freeman of the city on Wednesday. Later, they called on the Government and Buckingham Palace to remove his title altogether.

Upon the decision of this new title strip, Liberal Democrat councillor Darryl Smalley said: “The removal of this honorary title sends the right message that we as a city stand with victims of abuse.”

He added: “The next logical step is now for Prince Andrew to do the right thing and relinquish his Duke of York title.

“If he fails to do so, the Government and Buckingham Palace must step in to remove his title to finally end Prince Andrew's connection to York.”

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a lawyer and women's rights activist then went on to mock Andrew on Twitter: "About time Prince Andrew is stripped of Duke of York title. It’s disgraceful it’s taking so long.

"He’s brought [the] UK into disrepute and Monarchy. Is he waiting for mummy, the Queen, to tell him to relinquish title?"

Andrew settled out of court earlier this year with sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre.