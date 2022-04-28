Prince Harry girlfriend asked him to sought therapy for constant venting

Prince Harry was asked to get professional support for his rift with father Prince Charles and elder brother Prince William.

Harry, who spent most of his life 'venting' and showing resistance to William, was asked by his ex-girlfriend to sit for therapy.

Author Tina Brown in her book about the royal family claims that Harry always felt jealous of William and admitted it to ex-girlfriend Cressida Bones, 10 years ago.

She suggested his frustrations stemmed from William "hogging the best briefs".

She expanded: "When Harry wasn't obsessing over William, he was moaning about the Prince of Wales."

The author claimed a friend of the royals described Harry as "a very, very angry man."

"William knew he had to be respectful of hierarchy when it came to his father’s ownership of the environmental platform, but he was less willing to accede to his brother."

"Friction between the brothers escalated over their professional alignments," Mrs Brown added.