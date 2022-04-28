Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘underestimating’ perils of life: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for overestimating their worth after leaving the royal platform behind.
This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Tina Brown.
She told the Washington Post Live, “They both completely underestimated what it was going to be like to be without the palace platform.”
“The palace has amazing convening power, every major invitation in the world comes through that conduit. All of that is now gone.”
“Meghan doesn't really have a brand – you feel that she is grasping at the 'Twitter caring' of the moment. Vaccinations, Ukraine, Women's rights, my 40th birthday, let's have a mentoring scheme. Nothing is really going anywhere for Meghan.”
“And the whole problem, with entertainment deal is you have to produce. They've signed with Netflix but what have we seen? Nothing.”
“Creating entertainment that works is very hard to do. Their Spotify podcast is going nowhere. Netflix is not doing so well are they going to renew that contract?”
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are expected to walk down the red carpet at Met Gala 2022
Jack Whitehall recalls a ‘scary’ incident when a guy put him in headlock on stage over a joke
Khloe's short was cropped to a more adequate length prior to her appearance on the show
Joe Rogan shared his views on the ongoing million-dollar lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
Priyanka Chopra misses her late father, shares a photo of him on her Insta post
Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers split up after giving their romance another chance