Rob Kardashian tells court he never 'loved' Black Chyna: 'It was toxic'

Rob Kardashian reveals why he put up with Black Chyna for so long.

Testifying in the Los Angeles Superior Court this Wednesday, Rob confessed that he was at the lowest point of his life because of Chyna, who he met right after college.

Rob and Chyna share five-year-old daughter Dream together.

"I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point. She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point. So I ignored her bad behavior towards my family," he said. "I was very vulnerable. I wasn't thinking about that stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place."

"It wasn't real love," he continued, adding that he cared for her because they had a child together. "My child wasn't born out of spite."

"It wasn't a real type of love or we'd have been married. I didn't want to be married to someone like that. It was a toxic relationship and nothing I'd want my daughter to see, or how I was raised or how my father raised me. It was a toxic relationship from day one," he added.

Earlier, it was revealed that Chyna threatened to beat Rob's younger sister Kylie Jenner with a scathing message. The mother-of-two also verified the claim in court.