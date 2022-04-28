Kim Kardashian blames Kylie Jenner in ‘photoshop confession’ about Stormi’s pic

Kim Kardashian recently broke her silence to address massive claims of editing Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True’s face on Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi’s body.

Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder shared that the 24-year-old beauty mogul asked her older sister to not upload her four-year-old daughter’s picture.

The 41-year-old admitted to having gone to great lengths of swapping the girls’ faces with the photographer to not ‘mess up’ her IG aesthetics,

“Ok guys I do have a photoshop confession while we are safe here in the circle of the truth,” she wrote.

“Ok so you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn't it so cute and well planned out?

Sharing the original photo, Kim went on, “I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that.

"But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly,” she added. "It wasn't the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that.”

"You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul and I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team!” Kim explained.

"I didn't think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to a Disneyland for the first time,” she added.