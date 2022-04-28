Amber Heard dated Elon Musk to ‘fill space’, says Lady Gaga’s ex-fiancé

File Footage

Johnny Depp’s former agent Christian Carino opened up about a text message exchange with Amber Heard after she broke up with Elon Musk.



The Aquaman actress had begun dating Musk around the same time when she had split with Depp in May 2016 and after a year, she also broke up with Tesla founder.

During defamation on Wednesday, Carino, who appeared by the pre-recorded video deposition, shared text messages from August 2017 in which Heard expressed anguish about her split.

“Dealing with breakup. I hate when things go public. See I'm so sad,” told the talent agent to the court.

The Lady Gaga’s ex-fiancé assumed that Heard was “referring to breaking up with Musk.

Carino responded that the actress wasn’t in love with Twitter owner.

“You told me 1,000 times you were just filling space,” disclosed the agent.

He further wrote via text message to Heard, "Why would you be sad if you weren’t in love with him to begin with?”

Answering to the agent, the Paranoia star said, “I know but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time.”

Carino also told the court that the actress deplored her public breakup with tech billionaire.

“I hate that yet again a man lets me fall on the spikes by myself,” she stated.



Carino claimed that the London Fields actress “get mad at men for leaving them and put things like this out there”.

The former agent to the Pirates of the Caribbean star advised Heard that she could avoid all “if she stopped dating Über-famous people”.

He also added, “If you don’t like being in the press about your personal life, then don’t date people that are famous.”

Carino revealed that even though Heard was dating Musk for the time , she wanted to reconcile with Depp after ending marriage.