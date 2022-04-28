Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to stop Camilla’s joint coronation with Prince Charles: report

Prince Harry has reportedly voiced his displeasure over the idea of Camilla being crowned queen consort just a few feet from where his mother lay at rest, at Prince Charles’ coronation.

This revelation has been made in the Private Eye and according to their findings, “One red line has recently emerged, however.”

“Harry has no intention of attending his father's coronation if Camilla is to be anointed and crowned just a few feet from where his mother's coffin lay in Westminster Abbey.”

“[The Queen] may have given her blessing to Camilla becoming Queen Consort, but Harry refuses to bend.”

Queen Elizabeth on the other hand has offered Camilla her blessings in anticipation of her new role.

She released a written statement showcasing her wishes and it read, "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me."

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."