Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari talks baby plans, gender reveal: ‘So excited’

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has just sat for an interview and shed some light into his plan for the future, the baby’s gender and even some parenting decisions he’s already settled on.

The actor wore his heart on his sleeve in an interview with Access Hollywood.

There he made it clear, “This is my baby. My first baby…that [revealing the gender] is up to her, I don’t want to [know].”

But “That is something I want to wait for…if it is a daughter it is gonna be the most spoiled princess ever. If it’s a son, it is going to be the toughest son ever.”

The dad-to-be also noted that he intends to be “very hands on” with his “future bundle of joy” and intends to do “as much as possible” on his own.

This interview is the first time in two weeks, either Britney or Sam have broken their silence over updates regarding their unborn child.