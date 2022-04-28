Kim shares 'The Kardashians' streaming times

 
By Web Desk
April 28, 2022
Hours after sharing some  intimate clips with  her boyfriend  Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian on Wednesday shared   streaming times of  "The Kardashians".

The reality TV show star her fans to check their Star and Disney  apps  for local timings.

Meanwhile, he critics are claiming that she is using  her new boyfriend  for "The  Kardashians" ratings.

Kim started dating the SNL comedian after divorce from former husband and  US rapper Kanye West.