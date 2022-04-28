 
close
Thursday April 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Andrew stripped of another honour

Prince Andrew stripped of another honour

By Web Desk
April 28, 2022
Prince Andrew stripped of another honour

The city of York has stripped Prince Andrew of his Freedom of the City honour. 

According to the British media, the decision was made during a meeting of York Councillors.

The meeting  also called on Andrew to relinquish his Duke of York title.

The decision came days after  Andrew accompanied  the Queen to the memorial  service for Prince Philip.

He fell out of favor after an American woman  accused him of raping her when she was young.

Andrew recently reached an out of court deal with his accuser.