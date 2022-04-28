Prince Andrew stripped of another honour

The city of York has stripped Prince Andrew of his Freedom of the City honour.

According to the British media, the decision was made during a meeting of York Councillors.

The meeting also called on Andrew to relinquish his Duke of York title.



The decision came days after Andrew accompanied the Queen to the memorial service for Prince Philip.

He fell out of favor after an American woman accused him of raping her when she was young.

Andrew recently reached an out of court deal with his accuser.