Robert Pattinson to reprise caped -crusader role in 'The Batman 2'

Robert Pattinson is all to reprise his role as the caped-crusader after Warner Bros. announced Tuesday that he would return to star in a sequel to The Batman.

The 35-year-old English actor will once again play Bruce Wayne and his alter ego of the Caped Crusader in the sequel to the massively successful superhero film, which is currently the highest-grossing film of 2022.

Warner Bros. also announced at its CinemaCon presentation to theater owners that the film's director Matt Reeves would also return for the sequel.

Reeves, 56, spoke at the presentation and confirmed he would again be writing and directing the sequel, though he didn't share any plot details about the hotly anticipated movie.

There also wasn't any announcement of a potential release window or a date for the start of production.

'Thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman,' he said to theater owners in the audience. 'We couldn’t have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world. I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter.'



