Kim Kardashian reacts to claims of photoshopping Pete Davidson, shares clip to set the record straight

Kim Kardashian has reacted to claims that she Photoshopped boyfriend Pete Davidson, saying: "I guess his jawline is snatched."

The 41-year-old shut down claims that she photoshopped boyfriend Pete Davidson — and she had the PDA-packed clip to prove it.

Some were convinced that the mum-of-four had slimmed down Pete’s jawline as it appeared to look different when they attended the Mark Twain Prize awards over the weekend.

However, Kim seemed to be pretty amused by the speculation and wrote in her Instagram stories on Wednesday: "I didn’t realize how much you guys were going to enjoy my Photoshop post. If you thought that was good I have so much more.”

The reality star noted that only a “grainy filter” was added to her recent social media snap. “Hmmm. I guess Pete’s jawline is snatched!!!! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he’s laughing in mid convo!"

Kim, who started dating Davidson late last year, continued. "How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend."

Kardashian uploaded a clip of her and Davidson leaning in for a kiss to support her point. “Late nite snack,” the California native initially captioned the Instagram photo earlier this month. The compilation included a glimpse at the couple’s intimate Italian dinner following The Kardashians premiere in Los Angeles.

