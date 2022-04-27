Prince Andrew could lose major honour by TONIGHT: Details

File Footage

The latest casualty of Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandal could be his Freedom of the City of York honour, with the jury scheduled to go out on his title’s fate tonight, April 27, reported Express UK.

According to reports, York City councillors will convene today at 6pm to discuss if Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s beloved second son, should be stripped of his Freedom of the City of York status, which is awarded to outstanding members of the community.

Prince Andrew was instated with the title all the way back in 1987 in a heartwarming ceremony just months after he had tied the knot with Sarah Ferguson and received the title of Duke of York.

The outlet also reported that the meeting was initially scheduled to be held in March, but was postponed after councillors tested positive for COVID-19.

The developments comes about two months after Prince Andrew settled the sexual abuse case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him on sexual misconduct.



