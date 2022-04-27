Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly spark reactions with their action

Megan Fox fans are reacting to the actor revealing she and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood “for ritual purposes.”

The 35-year-old actress, in a new cover story interview with Glamour UK, said: “So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood.

"It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only," she told the publication.



When announcing her engagement to the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, in January, Fox wrote on Instagram that the future spouses “drank each other’s blood” to commemorate the occasion.

She also shared a video in which the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, proposed to the actor under the banyan tree where they first started their relationship two years ago.



Billy Bob Thornton’s son, Harry James, previously claimed that Fox and Kelly are nothing more than “copycats” of his dad and former stepmom Angelina Jolie.

Fox’s fans were also left wondering, with one writing on Twitter: “I was like ‘aww congrats to them..... WAIT *** WHAT.’”



Another asked: “Now did she really need to add that in there?” with one fan wondering: “What are we supposed to do with this information?”

Now, Megan Fox's latest statement that she and her fiancé MGK drink each other’s blood for ritual also sparked fury on social media.