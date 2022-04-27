Prince Harry wanted to marry Meghan Markle 'as quickly as possible': Here's Why

Prince Harry was deeply worried for Meghan Markle's protection right before she walked down the aisle.

The couple, who tied the knot almost after two years of dating, were told not to make the decision in haste.

Unlike the Sussexes, William took his fair share of decade before he finally popped in the big question for then-girlfriend Kate Middleton.

Author Tina Brown claims a friend of William's revealed that the Duke of Cambridge wanted Meghan to spend "more time to build up a life in the UK and make friends who didn't always have to brought in confidence to the Palace".

Harry, however, refused to wait for the sake of Meghan's security.

"To his brother's concerns, Harry riposte can be summarised as, I am told, 'Well, actually the best way that I can protect her is to marry her as quickly as possible, because as soon as I marry her she will then get police protection'."

Harry and Meghan eventually tied the knot in May 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor.