Megan Fox struggling through co-parenting: 'I get in the bath and cry a lot'

Megan Fox feels massive 'guilt' for living away from her kids.

Speaking to Glamour U.K for their April issue, the actress revealed that divorce has been tough on her as a mother for now she only gets so much time with her kids.

"I travel for long periods of time, and they have to attend school, which is what it is," she explained. "I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier."

"I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way," she added. "They are my DNA."

"It's hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I'm not doing a good enough job," she said. "But I'm also separated from their father. So, I can only have them half of the time."

"That just is what it is," she continued. "And in some ways that allows me to have moments for myself, where I can live my life as me, not just always being someone's mother and that's nice, but you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, 'I haven't done enough.' "

The Transformers actress shares three children; Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, with estranged husband Brian Austin Green.