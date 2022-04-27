Prince Harry has enough reasons to worry about Queen, says Omid Scobie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ally, Omid Scobie, says the Duke is right to worry about Queen 'protection.'

Mr Scobie says it is understandable that Harry does not want to reply on courtiers and staff members when it comes to Queen's safety since because of these people, wife Meghan Markle was driven to depression.

He says: “While Prince Charles, the Cambridges and others stop by for visits, the people surrounding the monarch on a daily basis—aides, courtiers and household staff responsible for every aspect of her life—are all employees of the royal institution.

“And it’s at the hands of some of these same people that Harry experienced some of his darkest and most distressing moments as a working member of the Firm.”

Mr Scobie continues: “Having bravely faced a series of health and mobility issues, we often hear how the 96-year-old monarch is impressively “getting on” with her duties.

“But, as a grandson and sixth-in-line to the throne, it would only be natural for Harry to question whether every person in her daily orbit has her best interests at heart.

“Is she being pushed to do too much? Is anyone telling her to slow down?

“Is there too much pressure to be at Platinum Jubilee events this June?

“Is she being properly taken care of?”

Harry sparked major controversy when he told NBC that he is "just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her."

Mr Scobie adds in Harry's favour: “These are the kinds of questions any caring person would ask an elderly family member living alone or in a facility run by staff.

“And when you look at the famously unsympathetic institution the Queen lives within, Harry has every reason to worry.”