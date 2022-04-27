Prince Harry reveals how 'Californian' mental health perspective differs from UK

Prince Harry admits mental health education in the US is a lot different than in UK.



Speaking to BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux on Reid Hoffman's Masters of Scale podcast this Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex confessed many people in Britain do not have a therapist.

Mr Hoffman told Harry: "As a born and raised Californian myself, we would tell jokes.

"'Hey, my therapist will talk to your therapist,' as a way of building a connection

"I'm aware that that is a very Californian perspective.”

The father-of-two replied: "You're absolutely right, Reid, about the cultural differences, they're immense.

"You talk about it here in California, 'I'll get my therapist to call your therapist.'

"Whereas in the UK it's like, 'Therapist? What therapist? Whose therapist? I don't have a therapist.

"'No, I definitely don't, I've never spoken to a therapist.'"

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle quit as senior royals after the Duchess experienced consistent mental pressures at the hands of the Firm, the couple confirms. The Sussexes now live in Montecito, California.

In the docuseries The Me You Can't See, Harry earlier confessed: "I am one of the first people to recognise that firstly, I had a fear of -- when I first went to therapy — a fear of losing.”

He added: "It was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn't do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with.”