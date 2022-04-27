Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be forced into a ‘long distance relationship’: ‘Priorities changing’

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may end up in a ‘long distance relationship’ as priorities seem to be changing.

This revelation has been made by royal biographer Tina Brown, during her interview with the New York Times.

There she proposed this inevitable shift and explained, “I actually think there is a Harry-shaped hole in the royal family now.”



She also explained how the Royal Family “kind of need Harry and Meghan to bring that star power and to be on the balcony at the Jubilee.” Especially since “We can’t have Andrew up there.”

“I think that Harry is going to want to come back when the Queen dies to serve his country. And I think they will find a way to reel him in.”

“And it’s possible that Meghan - maybe they will have a commuter arrangement. I don’t know. I don’t see Meghan ever wanting to go back. She disliked England.”